Ukraine invited to talks on Europe's "drone wall" to defend against Russia

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 19 September 2025, 04:51
Ukraine invited to talks on Europe's drone wall to defend against Russia
Drone being launched. Stock photo: Getty Images

European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius plans to hold talks with defence ministers next week on creating a "drone wall" along the EU's eastern border and has invited Ukraine to take part.

Source: Reuters

Details: Kubilius said that he will hold a video conference on this project with defence ministers from Eastern European countries and a representative from Ukraine, who can share war experience.

"We want really to move ahead with very, very intensive and effective preparations to start to fill this gap, which is really very dangerous for us... as quickly as we can do it," he said.

Kubilius added that some EU countries had discussed the idea of creating a line of defence against drones before last week's Russian drone incursions into Poland and the EU executive now wants to implement this concept rapidly.

Analysts and officials have said that the Russian drone incursions into Poland exposed gaps in Europe and NATO's ability to defend against drones, although Polish and NATO forces shot down several of them.

Background: Following the violation of NATO airspace by Russian drones, the European Union is rushing to invest billions of euros in building a "drone wall" with battle-tested Ukrainian technologies.

