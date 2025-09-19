All Sections
Likely missile debris found near Lublin

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 September 2025, 07:54
Photo: rmf24.pl

A local resident has found a suspicious object resembling missile debris in the Polish village of Chojny, located less than 30 kilometres from Lublin.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Polish news portal RMF24

Details: The man reported the finding to the authorities. 

The military police said there may be missile debris in the village, likely used to down a drone during Russia's nighttime strike on Ukraine on 10 September.

A thorough inspection of the scene is scheduled for 19 September. It will be conducted by investigators and military police experts in cooperation with the Lublin Prosecutor's Office.

Background:

  • On 10 September, around two dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace. Some of them flew almost 300 km deep from the eastern border. 
  • Following this, Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Polish counterpart Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz agreed to strengthen cooperation between defence industry businesses.

