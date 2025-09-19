Likely missile debris found near Lublin

A local resident has found a suspicious object resembling missile debris in the Polish village of Chojny, located less than 30 kilometres from Lublin.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Polish news portal RMF24

Details: The man reported the finding to the authorities.

The military police said there may be missile debris in the village, likely used to down a drone during Russia's nighttime strike on Ukraine on 10 September.

A thorough inspection of the scene is scheduled for 19 September. It will be conducted by investigators and military police experts in cooperation with the Lublin Prosecutor's Office.

Background:

On 10 September, around two dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace. Some of them flew almost 300 km deep from the eastern border.

Following this, Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Polish counterpart Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz agreed to strengthen cooperation between defence industry businesses.

