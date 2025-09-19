Likely missile debris found near Lublin
Friday, 19 September 2025, 07:54
A local resident has found a suspicious object resembling missile debris in the Polish village of Chojny, located less than 30 kilometres from Lublin.
Source: European Pravda with reference to Polish news portal RMF24
Details: The man reported the finding to the authorities.
The military police said there may be missile debris in the village, likely used to down a drone during Russia's nighttime strike on Ukraine on 10 September.
A thorough inspection of the scene is scheduled for 19 September. It will be conducted by investigators and military police experts in cooperation with the Lublin Prosecutor's Office.
Background:
- On 10 September, around two dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace. Some of them flew almost 300 km deep from the eastern border.
- Following this, Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Polish counterpart Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz agreed to strengthen cooperation between defence industry businesses.
