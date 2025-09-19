Unexploded Russian drone discovered in Kyiv

An unexploded Russian drone was discovered in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city of Kyiv on the morning of 19 September.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Tkachenko: "An unexploded enemy drone has been found in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Specialised personnel are working at the scene."

Background:

On the night of 18-19 September, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv due to the threat of Russian drones. Local residents also heard the sounds of air defence systems responding to Russian aerial assets.

An explosion and the fall of a Russian drone are reported to have occurred in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, while drone debris has damaged a trolleybus power line in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

