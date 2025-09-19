Unexploded Russian drone discovered in Kyiv
Friday, 19 September 2025, 08:49
An unexploded Russian drone was discovered in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city of Kyiv on the morning of 19 September.
Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Tkachenko: "An unexploded enemy drone has been found in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Specialised personnel are working at the scene."
Advertisement:
Background:
- On the night of 18-19 September, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv due to the threat of Russian drones. Local residents also heard the sounds of air defence systems responding to Russian aerial assets.
- An explosion and the fall of a Russian drone are reported to have occurred in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, while drone debris has damaged a trolleybus power line in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!