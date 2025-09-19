All Sections
Zelenskyy: Trump's position on ending war is not being heard in Russia

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 19 September 2025, 11:07
Zelenskyy: Trump's position on ending war is not being heard in Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia is ignoring calls by US President Donald Trump to end the war it launched.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that Russia continues to strike civilians even as the entire world, and especially the United States, is calling for peace.

Quote: "Once again, the Russians strike civilians at a time when the entire world – and above all the United States – is calling for peace. We hear President Trump’s position on ending the killings, and we have agreed to all the proposals to unblock diplomacy. But it seems this position is not being heard in Russia."

More details: According to Zelenskyy, this means Ukraine must intensify efforts on initiatives that strengthen the country, including the PURL programme, joint weapons production and finalising security guarantees.

Quote: "On the table are large-scale agreements on drones and arms procurement that Ukraine has proposed to the United States. Decisive action is needed so that Russia ultimately agrees to diplomacy as well." 

Background:

