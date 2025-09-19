Zelenskyy: Trump's position on ending war is not being heard in Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia is ignoring calls by US President Donald Trump to end the war it launched.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that Russia continues to strike civilians even as the entire world, and especially the United States, is calling for peace.

Quote: "Once again, the Russians strike civilians at a time when the entire world – and above all the United States – is calling for peace. We hear President Trump’s position on ending the killings, and we have agreed to all the proposals to unblock diplomacy. But it seems this position is not being heard in Russia."

More details: According to Zelenskyy, this means Ukraine must intensify efforts on initiatives that strengthen the country, including the PURL programme, joint weapons production and finalising security guarantees.

Quote: "On the table are large-scale agreements on drones and arms procurement that Ukraine has proposed to the United States. Decisive action is needed so that Russia ultimately agrees to diplomacy as well."

Recently, signals have emerged from Washington suggesting that Trump is edging closer to a decision on sanctions against Russia, but this has not yet materialised. At the same time, the US president is demanding that Europe completely cease purchasing Russian energy resources – as a prerequisite for American sanctions.

In particular, during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump made it clear that he considers Russia’s revenue from energy exports to be one of the key factors in ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

