Council of EU to discuss restricting Ukrainian agricultural exports

Tetyana Vysotska, Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 September 2025, 13:40
Council of EU to discuss restricting Ukrainian agricultural exports
Wheat. Stock photo: pixabay.comWheat. Stock photo: pixabay.com

On 22 September, at a meeting of the Council of the European Union in Brussels, the issue of further restricting exports of certain agricultural products from Ukraine to the EU will be discussed, following an initiative put forward by Slovakia.

Source: European Pravda, citing one of the EU diplomats

Details: European Pravda source noted that Ukraine’s issue, at Slovakia’s request, would be discussed on the afternoon of Monday 22 September under Any Other Business (AOB) on the agenda.

He clarified that Slovakia was insisting on the introduction of safeguard measures regarding Ukrainian imports into the EU.

According to the diplomat, on 23 September, in the framework of the Council’s discussions on trade matters related to agriculture, the European Commission would present the current state of negotiations on new trade rules with Ukraine after the end of the so-called trade visa-free regime.

Background: As European Pravda reported, Ukraine and the EU have reached a fundamental agreement on new trade arrangements to replace the trade visa-free regime – but they have not yet been formally approved at the level of the Council of the EU.

