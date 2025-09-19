All Sections
NATO describes MiG jets' incursion into Estonia as "reckless Russian behaviour"

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 19 September 2025, 18:56
NATO describes MiG jets' incursion into Estonia as reckless Russian behaviour
A NATO flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart has confirmed that "Russian jets violated Estonian airspace" on the morning of Friday 19 September and stated that NATO responded to the incursion.

Source: Hart on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "NATO responded immediately and intercepted the Russian aircraft. This is yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour and NATO’s ability to respond."

Background:

  • On 19 September, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.
  • After that, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires in Estonia to lodge a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of airspace.
  • Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian military aircraft is "an extremely dangerous provocation".

