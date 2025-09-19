NATO describes MiG jets' incursion into Estonia as "reckless Russian behaviour"

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart has confirmed that "Russian jets violated Estonian airspace" on the morning of Friday 19 September and stated that NATO responded to the incursion.

Source: Hart on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "NATO responded immediately and intercepted the Russian aircraft. This is yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour and NATO’s ability to respond."

Background:

On 19 September, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

After that, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires in Estonia to lodge a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of airspace.

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian military aircraft is "an extremely dangerous provocation".

