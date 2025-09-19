All Sections
Kremlin reacts to Trump's remark that Putin let him down

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 19 September 2025, 20:40
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s remark that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin let him down, has said that the US leader takes Russia’s war against Ukraine "quite emotionally".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS

Details: According to Peskov, the Kremlin proceeds from the assumption that Trump and the US "retain their political will and intention to continue making efforts to promote a Ukrainian settlement".

Quote: "Therefore, of course, President Trump takes this topic [Russia’s war against Ukraine – ed.] quite emotionally, so to speak. This is absolutely understandable." 

Details: Peskov also claimed that Putin "maintains readiness" to "settle" the war "by political and diplomatic means", but that this is obstructed by the leadership of Ukraine and European countries, which, he asserted, are doing everything to "continue along the path of confrontation".

Background: 

