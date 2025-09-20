Poland mobilises "all necessary personnel and assets" amid Russian attack on Ukraine
Saturday, 20 September 2025, 08:43
The Polish Armed Forces "mobilised all necessary personnel and assets" amid a Russian aerial attack on Ukrainian cities.
Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Polish and allied aircraft began operating in the country's airspace in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine on the morning of 20 September.
"Fighter jets on standby were scrambled and ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems were placed on the highest level of combat readiness," the statement said.
Background:
- On 10 September, around two dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace. Some of them flew almost 300 km deep from the eastern border.
- In response, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the launch of Operation Eastern Sentry.
- Polish authorities reported that the mission got off to an effective start on 13 September.
