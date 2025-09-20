All Sections
Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 20 September 2025, 03:08
Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Saratov – videos
Fire. Photo: Astra

Russian Telegram channels have reported that explosions were heard in the city of Saratov on the night of 19-20 September. A fire has likely occurred at an oil refinery.

Source: Astra and other Telegram channels

Details: Explosions were heard in Russia's Saratov.

Subscribers of Russian Telegram channels reported multiple explosions in Saratov.

They assumed that drones had targeted the oil refinery in the Russian city.

Meanwhile, Telegram channels posted photos and videos of a fire in Saratov following the drone attack.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency imposed restrictions on the landing and departure of aircraft at Saratov's Gagarin Airport. The governor of Saratov Oblast also wrote that there was a threat of UAV attack.

Updated: Telegram channels also reported explosions in Novokuibyshevsk in Samara Oblast.

Background: On the night of 15-16 September, units of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine struck the Saratov oil refinery in Russia.

