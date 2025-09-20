All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro has risen to 36

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 20 September 2025, 18:45
Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro has risen to 36
Damaged high-rise building in Dnipro. Photo: Prosecutor's Office

The number of people injured in a Russian night attack on the city of Dnipro has risen to 36, with one person killed.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Lysak: "Firefighters have extinguished the flames. After an inspection, it was decided to temporarily relocate the residents of the most damaged high-rise building in Dnipro. This is about 100 residents. Everyone was offered temporary accommodations, but no requests were received. People will stay with relatives.

Advertisement:

Currently, there are 36 injured people. Eight of them are still in hospital. The others are receiving outpatient care.

In Dnipro, in addition to apartment buildings and houses, several schools and kindergartens, buildings and dormitories of two vocational schools, and infrastructure have been damaged."

Details: On Saturday morning, the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that one man had been killed and 26 people injured in the attack on Dnipro.

Background: On the night of 19-20 September, the Russians hit a high-rise building during a large-scale combined attack on Dnipro.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Dniprowar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
Dnipro
Russian missile hits ATB supermarket warehouse in Dnipro
Russian missile hits high-rise building in Dnipro
Russian forces hit bridge over Dnipro River in Kremenchuk, traffic suspended
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: