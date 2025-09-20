Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro has risen to 36

The number of people injured in a Russian night attack on the city of Dnipro has risen to 36, with one person killed.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Lysak: "Firefighters have extinguished the flames. After an inspection, it was decided to temporarily relocate the residents of the most damaged high-rise building in Dnipro. This is about 100 residents. Everyone was offered temporary accommodations, but no requests were received. People will stay with relatives.

Currently, there are 36 injured people. Eight of them are still in hospital. The others are receiving outpatient care.

In Dnipro, in addition to apartment buildings and houses, several schools and kindergartens, buildings and dormitories of two vocational schools, and infrastructure have been damaged."

Details: On Saturday morning, the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that one man had been killed and 26 people injured in the attack on Dnipro.

Background: On the night of 19-20 September, the Russians hit a high-rise building during a large-scale combined attack on Dnipro.

