Russia attacks Poltava Oblast, hitting civilian infrastructure

Russian troops have attacked Poltava Oblast, hitting civilian infrastructure in the Myrhorod and Poltava districts.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Details: Early reports indicate that there are no casualties. All relevant services are working on site to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Quote: "The enemy has once again attacked Poltava Oblast. Civilian infrastructure in the Myrhorod and Poltava districts has been hit. No casualties have been reported. All relevant services are already dealing with the aftermath of the attack."

Background: On 17 September, the Russians attacked a petrol station in Poltava Oblast with a drone. Four casualties were reported.

