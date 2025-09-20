All Sections
​​Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine with US Secretary of State

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 20 September 2025, 20:39
Yermak and Rubio. Stock Photo: Telegram of head of President's Office

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, has held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in particular on preparing security guarantees for Ukraine and the upcoming meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in New York.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "I held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, acting advisor to the US president on national security, ahead of the important meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in New York."

Details: The parties discussed the preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the military, defence and economic spheres.

Yermak and Rubio noted the importance of the upcoming meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump "as part of the ongoing dialogue between the two leaders aimed at achieving a just peace".

Background: On 20 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he would meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump during the UN General Assembly, which will take place on 21-24 September in New York.

Andrii YermakUSAsecurity guaranteesTrump
