An F-16 fighter jet. Screenshot from the video by the Air Force Command

Most of the Russian Kh-101 missiles shot down on 20 September were neutralised by F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The Air Force Command released footage of combat operations during Russia’s large-scale strike on Ukraine on Saturday 20 September.

Quote: "The video shows surface-to-air missile systems, mobile fire groups and, of course, F-16 pilots in action!

The lion’s share of Kh-101s downed today are on the account of Ukrainian Fighting Falcons."

Background: As Ukraine’s Air Force reported, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 579 UAVs, 8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 32 Kh-101 cruise missiles on the night of 19-20 September. A total of 552 drones, 2 Iskander ballistic missiles and 29 Kh-101 cruise missiles did not reach their targets.

