Ukrainian partisans disrupt logistics of Russian missile plant

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 21 September 2025, 06:44
Ukrainian partisans disrupt logistics of Russian missile plant
The damaged object. Photo: ATESH

Partisans from the ATESH resistance movement have blown up railway tracks leading to an aircraft plant producing missiles and drones in Smolensk, Russia.

Source: ATESH, a Ukrainian military partisan movement operating in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia

Quote: "Our agents blew up the railway tracks in Smolensk leading to an aircraft plant. This plant manufactures Kh-59 missiles for the Russian Defence Ministry."

Details: ATESH stated that they have confirmation that "missile logistics have been disrupted".

The plant produces missiles, drones and other equipment.

