Ukrainian partisans disrupt logistics of Russian missile plant

Partisans from the ATESH resistance movement have blown up railway tracks leading to an aircraft plant producing missiles and drones in Smolensk, Russia.

Source: ATESH, a Ukrainian military partisan movement operating in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia

Quote: "Our agents blew up the railway tracks in Smolensk leading to an aircraft plant. This plant manufactures Kh-59 missiles for the Russian Defence Ministry."

Details: ATESH stated that they have confirmation that "missile logistics have been disrupted".

The plant produces missiles, drones and other equipment.

