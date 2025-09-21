Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video

Ukrainian soldiers from the 412th Nemesis Unmanned Systems Regiment have successfully destroyed a Russian IMR-3M obstacle-clearing armoured vehicle, designed to ensure the advance of motorised units in offensive operations.

Source: the 412th regiment on Telegram

Details: The IMR-3M is a specialised armoured vehicle used for clearing routes: it can carve paths through minefields, remove debris and carry out other engineering tasks.

It is equipped with a bulldozer blade, a machine gun and protection against the effects of a nuclear strike, making it particularly valuable for the Russians. Russian troops refer to it as a "tracked terminator".

The vehicle can independently overcome mine barriers and has heavy armour. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only two IMR-3Ms have been visually confirmed destroyed by Ukrainian forces, the last one more than a year ago.

Background: On 21 September, the Prymary (Phantoms) special unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine released a video showing the destruction of Russian military equipment in occupied Crimea.

