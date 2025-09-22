Russian drones attack Sumy: industrial facilities and educational institution damaged, one injured

Russian drones attacked the city of Sumy at around 04:00 on 22 September, causing fires and damaging industrial facilities and an educational institution in the Kovpakivskyi district. One person has been injured.

Source: Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration; local media outlet Kordon.Media; acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar

Quote from Kryvosheienko: "Early reports indicate that three drone strikes have been recorded in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city. Fires have broken out as a result of the attack. The area is being inspected. Information on the aftermath is being confirmed."

Updated: Kobzar stated that two strikes had hit industrial facilities and one had struck an educational institution. Windows and balcony frames were damaged in nearby high-rise buildings.

"Two strikes hit a business, injuring a security guard," Kryvosheienko noted.

On the night of 21-22 September, an air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and several Ukrainian oblasts due to a Russian drone attack. Air defence was responding.

Residential buildings caught fire due to Russian drone strikes on the Boryspil district in Kyiv Oblast.

