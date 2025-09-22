All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drones attack Sumy: industrial facilities and educational institution damaged, one injured

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 22 September 2025, 04:23
Russian drones attack Sumy: industrial facilities and educational institution damaged, one injured
Explosion. Stock photo: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Russian drones attacked the city of Sumy at around 04:00 on 22 September, causing fires and damaging industrial facilities and an educational institution in the Kovpakivskyi district. One person has been injured.

Source: Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration; local media outlet Kordon.Media; acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar

Quote from Kryvosheienko: "Early reports indicate that three drone strikes have been recorded in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city. Fires have broken out as a result of the attack. The area is being inspected. Information on the aftermath is being confirmed."

Advertisement:

Updated: Kobzar stated that two strikes had hit industrial facilities and one had struck an educational institution. Windows and balcony frames were damaged in nearby high-rise buildings.

"Two strikes hit a business, injuring a security guard," Kryvosheienko noted.

Background: 

  • On the night of 21-22 September, an air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and several Ukrainian oblasts due to a Russian drone attack. Air defence was responding.
  • Residential buildings caught fire due to Russian drone strikes on the Boryspil district in Kyiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

SumydronesfireRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant sees tenth blackout since Russian occupation
Trump at UN: NATO states "funding war against themselves" by buying Russian energy
Woman injured during labour dies in hospital after Russian attack on Kyiv on 7 September 
Three African countries quit International Criminal Court, clearing way for Putin
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on key facilities in Russia and Crimea
UpdatedAirports in Denmark and Norway close after "large drones" spotted
All News
Sumy
Russian attack on Sumy sparks large fire – photo, video
Russian drones attack Sumy, part of city left without electricity supply
Zelenskyy: Russian offensive on Sumy completely thwarted by Ukrainian forces
RECENT NEWS
19:11
Woman killed in Russian attack on Nikopol
19:02
Drone attack halts operations at Gazprom's plant in Astrakhan, says Reuters
18:51
US secretary of state rules out downing Russian aircraft violating NATO airspace
18:14
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant sees tenth blackout since Russian occupation
18:11
Trump at UN: NATO states "funding war against themselves" by buying Russian energy
18:00
Woman injured during labour dies in hospital after Russian attack on Kyiv on 7 September 
17:31
Bridge used by Russian troops blown up in Belgorod Oblast
17:07
Idea to ban diesel fuel exports floated in Russia, says FT
16:59
Ukrainian company STG presents poncho that conceals soldiers from thermal imagers – photos
16:50
Russian army attacks Ukrainian state postal service branch in Odesa Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: