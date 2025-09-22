Russian authorities claim over 100 drones attacked nine Russian oblasts and occupied Crimea
Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed that their air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 114 Ukrainian drones on the night of 21-22 September: a power substation caught fire in Krasnodar Krai; a drone exploded near the city administration building in Belgorod; and a rocket booster from a Russian missile was found in a flat in Slavyansk-on-Kuban.
Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; Operational Headquarters of Krasnodar Krai; Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov; Sergei Aksyonov, Russian-appointed puppet leader of temporarily occupied Crimea, on Telegram; Russian Telegram channel Astra
Details: It was reported that supposedly 25 drones were shot down over Russia’s Rostov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai, 19 over Belgorod Oblast, 13 over Astrakhan Oblast, 7 over Bryansk Oblast, 3 each over Yaroslavl and Volgograd oblasts and 1 each over Kursk and Voronezh oblasts.
In addition, 10 drones were claimed to have been shot down over temporarily occupied Crimea, 5 over the waters of the Sea of Azov and 2 over the Black Sea.
Sergei Aksyonov said that several facilities on the territory of the Foros sanatorium in Crimea were damaged as a result of a drone strike, with fatalities and casualties reported, while dry grass caught fire near Yalta due to falling debris from a downed drone.
According to the operational headquarters, in Krasnodar Krai’s Staroderevyankovskaya in the Kanevskaya district, debris from a drone caused a fire at a power substation.
It was also reported that drones attacked Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Krasnodar Krai – drone debris damaged houses and triggered a grass fire in an industrial area.
It is noted that there were no casualties, and emergency and operational services are working at the scene.
According to Astra, a rocket booster from a missile of the Russian Pantsir-S1 system struck a residential building in Slavyansk-on-Kuban.
Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that in Belgorod, a drone detonated near the city administration building, injuring two people.
