Russian authorities claim over 100 drones attacked nine Russian oblasts and occupied Crimea

Part from a missile of the Russian Pantsir-S1 system that struck a residential building in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. Photo: Astra

Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed that their air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 114 Ukrainian drones on the night of 21-22 September: a power substation caught fire in Krasnodar Krai; a drone exploded near the city administration building in Belgorod; and a rocket booster from a Russian missile was found in a flat in Slavyansk-on-Kuban.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; Operational Headquarters of Krasnodar Krai; Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov; Sergei Aksyonov, Russian-appointed puppet leader of temporarily occupied Crimea, on Telegram; Russian Telegram channel Astra

Details: It was reported that supposedly 25 drones were shot down over Russia’s Rostov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai, 19 over Belgorod Oblast, 13 over Astrakhan Oblast, 7 over Bryansk Oblast, 3 each over Yaroslavl and Volgograd oblasts and 1 each over Kursk and Voronezh oblasts.

In addition, 10 drones were claimed to have been shot down over temporarily occupied Crimea, 5 over the waters of the Sea of Azov and 2 over the Black Sea.

Sergei Aksyonov said that several facilities on the territory of the Foros sanatorium in Crimea were damaged as a result of a drone strike, with fatalities and casualties reported, while dry grass caught fire near Yalta due to falling debris from a downed drone.

According to the operational headquarters, in Krasnodar Krai’s Staroderevyankovskaya in the Kanevskaya district, debris from a drone caused a fire at a power substation.

It was also reported that drones attacked Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Krasnodar Krai – drone debris damaged houses and triggered a grass fire in an industrial area.

It is noted that there were no casualties, and emergency and operational services are working at the scene.

According to Astra, a rocket booster from a missile of the Russian Pantsir-S1 system struck a residential building in Slavyansk-on-Kuban.

A rocket booster from a missile of the Russian Pantsir-S1 system that struck a residential building in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. Photo: Astra

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that in Belgorod, a drone detonated near the city administration building, injuring two people.

Aftermath of a drone attack in Belgorod. Photo: Astra

