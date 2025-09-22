Lithuania summons Russian representative over fighter jets in Estonian airspace

Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Russia’s chargé d'affaires following the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets.

Source: a press release by Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 21 September, Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Embassy to deliver a "strong protest" over the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets on 19 September, as well as over dangerous flights above Poland on the same day.

The Russian representative was informed that Lithuania views these incidents as a blatant violation of international law and an escalation of tensions by Russia in the Baltic Sea region.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry demanded that Russia take "all measures" to prevent the recurrence of such provocations in the future.

It is worth noting that Latvia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in response to the incident.

Background:

