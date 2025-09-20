Trump on Russian MiG‑31s entering Estonian airspace: I don't love it

US President Donald Trump has said that he "doesn't love" the fact that three Russian MiG-31s entered Estonian airspace.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists at the White House, as reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote from Trump in response to a question about the Russian MiG-31s entering Estonian airspace: "Well, I don't love it. I don't love it. I don't like when that happens. This could be big trouble, but I'll let you know later. They're going to brief me in about an hour."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 19 September, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

After that, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires in Estonia to lodge a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of airspace.

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian military aircraft is "an extremely dangerous provocation".

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that "Russian jets violated Estonian airspace" on the morning of Friday 19 September and stated that NATO responded to the incursion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!