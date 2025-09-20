All Sections
Trump on Russian MiG‑31s entering Estonian airspace: I don't love it

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 20 September 2025, 00:42
Trump on Russian MiG‑31s entering Estonian airspace: I don't love it
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that he "doesn't love" the fact that three Russian MiG-31s entered Estonian airspace.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists at the White House, as reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne 

Quote from Trump in response to a question about the Russian MiG-31s entering Estonian airspace: "Well, I don't love it. I don't love it. I don't like when that happens. This could be big trouble, but I'll let you know later. They're going to brief me in about an hour."

Background:

