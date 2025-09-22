All Sections
Putin accuses West of destroying arms control system and threatens to respond with force

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 22 September 2025, 16:14
Putin accuses West of destroying arms control system and threatens to respond with force
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has stated that Moscow is prepared to respond to "any strategic threats" from the West not through words, but with "military and technical measures".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Putin during a Security Council meeting

Details: Putin claimed that the West's "destructive steps have significantly undermined the foundations of constructive relations and practical cooperation between countries possessing nuclear weapons". He believes this has affected both bilateral and multilateral formats of dialogue.

Quote: "As a result of the rather destructive steps taken earlier by Western countries, the foundations of constructive relations and practical cooperation between states possessing nuclear weapons have been significantly undermined. The foundations for dialogue in the relevant bilateral and multilateral formats have been shaken."

Details: He added that the refusal to extend the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles is a "forced step" for Russia.

He added that Moscow is prepared to formally comply with the treaty for another year after it expires in February 2026, but that Russia will maintain the restrictions only if the United States takes "similar steps".

Background:

  • On 4 August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is "very careful" about any statements regarding nuclear matters. He made the remarks after US President Donald Trump ordered two nuclear submarines to be moved closer to Russia, following comments by Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and Chairman of the Security Council.
  • On 1 August, Trump ordered the relocation of two nuclear submarines in case Medvedev’s provocative remarks turned out to be more than mere words.
  • On 2 August, he announced that the submarines had been positioned closer to Russia.
  • On 31 July, Medvedev himself stated on social media that "If the mere words of a former Russian president (Medvedev – ed.) provoke such a nervous reaction from such a formidable US president, then Russia is right in everything and will continue on its path".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

