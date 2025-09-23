Russia could turn Moldova into launchpad for attack on Ukraine's Odesa Oblast – Moldovan president

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has delivered an emergency video address to the nation, warning of a direct threat to the country's sovereignty and independence from Russia. She has said that if the Kremlin's destabilisation plan succeeds, Moldova's territory may be used as a launchpad for an invasion of Ukraine's Odesa Oblast.

Source: Sandu's video address

Quote: "Today I can say with full confidence that the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and European future of our country are under threat. The Kremlin is spending hundreds of millions of euros to buy hundreds of thousands of votes on both banks of the Dniester River and abroad."

Details: Sandu said people are being subjected daily to "intoxication with dozens of false messages", while "hundreds of people are being paid to provoke chaos and violence and intimidate society".

She outlined the catastrophic consequences that will await the country if Russia's plan succeeds.

Quote: "If Russia gains control over Moldova, the consequences will be immediate and will threaten our country and the entire region. All Moldovans will suffer, regardless of who they voted for. Europe will stop at Moldova's border. Freedom of movement may end and our land could become a launchpad for incursion into Odesa Oblast. The Transnistrian region will be destabilised. These are their plans and they're not hiding them."

Details: Sandu stressed that the Kremlin has accomplices in Moldova who are "ready to sell even their own country for money".

"They do not believe in Russia, nor in Europe – only in money," she said, calling on citizens to resist attempts by these forces to come back to power.

Previously:

The video address appeared shortly after Moldovan law enforcement conducted over 250 searches and detained 74 suspects accused of organising mass unrest ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for 28 September. Weapons, ammunition, tents, camouflage clothing and passports were seized during the searches.

Investigators reported that a group of individuals regularly travelled to Serbia for training aimed at destabilising the situation in Moldova. There they were trained, in particular, to handle firearms and special equipment.

Alexandru Musteata, Director of the Moldovan Security and Intelligence Service, stated that the destabilisation plan was coordinated by Russian intelligence services. He said that Russian national Andrei Pavlov was responsible for planning and directing sabotage operations in Moldova. The Moldovan Security and Intelligence Service reported that Pavlov had also taken part in similar operations in Europe, Asia and Africa.

Background: Earlier, Bloomberg reported on a Russian plan to interfere in Moldova's elections, while the BBC published an investigation into disinformation in Moldova ahead of the vote.

