Zelenskyy discusses new support programme for Ukraine with IMF managing director in New York

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 05:02
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kristalina Georgieva. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during which they have discussed next steps regarding financial support for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "We discussed the possibilities of using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine and all potential avenues of cooperation, including a new programme aimed at supporting our country’s resilience in the coming years. We agreed on further close cooperation between the Government of Ukraine and the IMF."

Details: Zelenskyy also highlighted violations of the NATO member countries' airspace by Russia, including the incident on 22 September in Copenhagen. He stressed that the lack of a decisive response from allies will only encourage Russia to continue provocations.

Background: 

