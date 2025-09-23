Zelenskyy discusses new support programme for Ukraine with IMF managing director in New York

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during which they have discussed next steps regarding financial support for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "We discussed the possibilities of using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine and all potential avenues of cooperation, including a new programme aimed at supporting our country’s resilience in the coming years. We agreed on further close cooperation between the Government of Ukraine and the IMF."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also highlighted violations of the NATO member countries' airspace by Russia, including the incident on 22 September in Copenhagen. He stressed that the lack of a decisive response from allies will only encourage Russia to continue provocations.

Background:

On 23 September, Zelenskyy arrived in New York, where he will participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

A meeting with US President Donald Trump and other bilateral talks are scheduled for 23 September.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!