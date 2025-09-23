All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Airports in Denmark and Norway close after "large drones" spotted

Tetyana Oliynyk, Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 03:12
Airports in Denmark and Norway close after large drones spotted
Police officers walking. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Steven Knap

Airports in Copenhagen and Oslo were forced to close on the evening of 22 September after the airspace over the Danish and Norwegian capitals was violated by unidentified drones.

Source: Reuters; Swedish outlet Aftonbladet; Norwegian outlet Verdens Gang

Details: Copenhagen police reported that two to three large drones were involved. A large-scale police operation is underway at the scene.

Advertisement:

Several flights were cancelled, while others were diverted to Malmö Airport.

An airport spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that all air traffic had been stopped but declined to comment further.

Update: One plane was forced to make an emergency landing at around 23:00 local time despite the airspace being closed because it did not have enough fuel to be redirected to another airport.

A similar situation arose in the Norwegian capital. At around 21:00 local time, drones were detected over a military facility – the Akershus Fortress in Oslo. Norwegian police launched an operation in response and reported that two Singaporean nationals had been detained in connection with the incident.

Later, at 23:30, several drones were also sighted over Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport. Initially, all flights were diverted to one runway, but the airport was closed completely after another drone appeared an hour later.

Verdens Gang quoted airport communications manager Monica Fasting as saying: "The airspace over Oslo Airport has been closed after another drone was detected."

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

DenmarkNorway
Advertisement:
Russians hit Ground Forces training unit with ballistic missiles, resulting in casualties among personnel
Crimean petrol stations reportedly have no fuel: crisis began
Former Ukrainian military chief Zaluzhnyi criticises Kursk operation and reflects on failed 2023 counteroffensive
Russians capture two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
Zelenskyy: We can hold elections if we have a ceasefire
Trump admires Zelenskyy's bravery
All News
Denmark
Drones that paralysed Copenhagen airport piloted by "capable operator", police say
Kyiv's EU accession bid: Denmark works on ways to advance talks without opening clusters
Denmark unveils its "most ambitious" Ukraine aid programme
RECENT NEWS
16:35
Russia claims drones attack Novorossiysk, where naval base located – videos
16:13
EU's drone wall: Slovakia will join discussion, but Hungary will not
15:46
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone production facility and oil pumping station in Russia
15:43
Russians hit Ground Forces training unit with ballistic missiles, resulting in casualties among personnel
15:27
Russians drop three bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast: 2 killed, 8 injured
15:25
Crimean petrol stations reportedly have no fuel: crisis began
15:22
EXPLAINERHow Russia helps Vučić stay in power in Serbia
15:11
Ukraine to send delegation to US to discuss joint weapons production
14:54
Kazakh President Tokayev offers his country as venue for Ukraine-Russia talks
13:58
Kremlin rejects Kyiv's meeting proposals and warns that situation will get worse
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: