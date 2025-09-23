All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuanian foreign minister explains why EU should take Ukraine's experience in countering drones into account

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 23 September 2025, 10:20

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has said that Ukraine should be fully integrated into plans to create a "drone wall" to protect NATO borders, given its experience and know-how.

Source: Reuters; European Pravda

Details: The EU is considering establishing drone defences along its eastern border – a project that gained urgency after Russian drones entered Polish airspace.

Advertisement:

"We have big holes in our EU defence. We lack the right equipment that would allow us to detect drones, to follow them, to track them, and then to destroy them. We lack it," Budrys explained.

He noted that Ukraine repels drone attacks every night and has integrated systems to counter them. 

"We have to bring this technology to the front line and to build it there, build it there so that it will be effective together with Ukrainians," Budrys added.

Regarding Russian incursions into NATO airspace, the Lithuanian minister said Moscow exploits NATO’s hesitations and debates about responses to expand grey zones. 

"We have to also very clearly articulate and show to Russia that further escalation from their side will bring a harsher response," he emphasised.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesEuropeLithuaniaUkraine
Advertisement:
Russians hit Ground Forces training unit with ballistic missiles, resulting in casualties among personnel
Crimean petrol stations reportedly have no fuel: crisis began
Former Ukrainian military chief Zaluzhnyi criticises Kursk operation and reflects on failed 2023 counteroffensive
Russians capture two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
Zelenskyy: We can hold elections if we have a ceasefire
Trump admires Zelenskyy's bravery
All News
drones
Drones that paralysed Copenhagen airport piloted by "capable operator", police say
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 115 UAVs overnight: 15 hits recorded
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones: critical infrastructure facility hit
RECENT NEWS
16:35
Russia claims drones attack Novorossiysk, where naval base located – videos
16:13
EU's drone wall: Slovakia will join discussion, but Hungary will not
15:46
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone production facility and oil pumping station in Russia
15:43
Russians hit Ground Forces training unit with ballistic missiles, resulting in casualties among personnel
15:27
Russians drop three bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast: 2 killed, 8 injured
15:25
Crimean petrol stations reportedly have no fuel: crisis began
15:22
EXPLAINERHow Russia helps Vučić stay in power in Serbia
15:11
Ukraine to send delegation to US to discuss joint weapons production
14:54
Kazakh President Tokayev offers his country as venue for Ukraine-Russia talks
13:58
Kremlin rejects Kyiv's meeting proposals and warns that situation will get worse
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: