Russians advance in east of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, capturing almost 9 sq km in day

The DeepState project has published new maps indicating that the Russians have advanced in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. According to Interfax-Ukraine, Russian troops have captured 8.77 sq km of territory over the past 24 hours.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian analyst group; Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Stepove, Berezove, Novoivanivka and Ivanivka."

Details: According to DeepState, Russian forces advanced near the villages of Stepove and Berezove in the Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, close to the border with Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Further movements were recorded near Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and near Ivanivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, Russian forces have advanced in the eastern parts of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, capturing 8.8 sq km in the past 24 hours.

"The project’s map shows that the area under the control of Russian occupation forces in this sector increased by 8.77 sq km over the past 24 hours, and the 'grey zone' of undetermined control expanded by 5.62 sq km," the report says.

Background:

On 20 September, DeepState reported that Russian occupation forces had advanced on three fronts, including Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

On 22 September, it was reported that Ukrainian defence forces had regained control over 1.3 sq km of territory previously occupied by Russian forces on the Dobropillia front of Donetsk Oblast within a single day.

