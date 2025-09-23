US secretary of state rules out downing Russian aircraft violating NATO airspace

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ruled out the possibility of downing Russian aircraft violating NATO airspace unless they engage in aggressive actions.

Source: Rubio in an interview with CBS News, as cited by the press service for the US Department of State and reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether the US is prepared to participate in downing Russian aircraft if they violate the airspace of other countries, Rubio replied: "I don’t think anyone said about shooting down Russian jets unless they’re attacking."

Quote: "I think what you have seen is NATO responding to those intrusions the way we respond to them all the time, and that is when they enter your airspace or your – your defence zone, you go up and you intercept them. And that’s what NATO has done, and that’s what NATO will continue to do."

Details: Rubio reiterated the words of Mike Waltz, US Ambassador to the UN, who said the US will work with its allies "to defend every inch of NATO territory".

"That commitment remains firm," Rubio noted.

Background:

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that NATO will determine whether to use force against Russian aircraft or drones violating its airspace based on real-time intelligence about the level of threat they may pose.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that his country will resolutely defend its airspace if aircraft violate it.

