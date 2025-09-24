Trump's stance on Ukraine's chances to regain territory is a gamechanger, says US Senator Graham

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has described a statement by US President Donald Trump that Ukraine has a chance to restore control over its territory within internationally recognised borders as a "gamechanger".

Source: Graham on X (Twitter)

Quote: "President Trump's statement today about the war in Ukraine where he believes that with European support and American weapons, Ukraine can drive Russia out of their country is a gamechanger."

Details: Graham noted that this demonstrates a "commitment to continue to sell high-end American weapons to NATO for the benefit of Ukraine tremendously changes the military equation for Russia".

The senator also added that, combined with economic pressure on those who buy cheap Russian oil and gas, particularly China, India and Brazil, this gives hope for a dignified and just end to the bloodshed.

Quote: "President Trump is correct in assessing that the Russian economy is under stress and this will only get worse if we make buying cheap Russian oil and gas toxic for those who choose that path.

Time to end this bloodbath. Well done, Mr President."

Background: Trump has stated that he now believes in Ukraine’s chances of restoring control over its territory within internationally recognised borders.

