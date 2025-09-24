All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's stance on Ukraine's chances to regain territory is a gamechanger, says US Senator Graham

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 24 September 2025, 06:44
Trump's stance on Ukraine's chances to regain territory is a gamechanger, says US Senator Graham
Lindsey Graham. Photo: Getty Images

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has described a statement by US President Donald Trump that Ukraine has a chance to restore control over its territory within internationally recognised borders as a "gamechanger".

Source: Graham on X (Twitter)

Quote: "President Trump's statement today about the war in Ukraine where he believes that with European support and American weapons, Ukraine can drive Russia out of their country is a gamechanger."

Advertisement:

Details: Graham noted that this demonstrates a "commitment to continue to sell high-end American weapons to NATO for the benefit of Ukraine tremendously changes the military equation for Russia".

The senator also added that, combined with economic pressure on those who buy cheap Russian oil and gas, particularly China, India and Brazil, this gives hope for a dignified and just end to the bloodshed.

Quote: "President Trump is correct in assessing that the Russian economy is under stress and this will only get worse if we make buying cheap Russian oil and gas toxic for those who choose that path.

Time to end this bloodbath. Well done, Mr President."

Background: Trump has stated that he now believes in Ukraine’s chances of restoring control over its territory within internationally recognised borders.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
Polish PM decodes Trump's remarks on Ukraine's chances to regain its territories
Ukrainian anti-corruption body: Security Service lying about reason for latest searches, it's president's petty revenge
All News
USA
US secretary of state reiterates Trump's limited patience on Russia sanctions
Zelenskyy on Trump: He trusts me much more now
Trump unexpectedly says Ukraine can regain all territories and "maybe even go further"
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
19:48
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
19:42
Merz proposes using frozen Russian assets to issue loan to Ukraine
19:26
Rutte supports Trump's stance on NATO shooting down Russian aircraft "if necessary"
18:59
Newborn son of woman killed in 7 September Russian attack on Kyiv in critical condition
18:36
Ukraine to begin search and exhumation work in Poland
18:04
Russia strikes Chernihiv: 30,000 residents left without power
17:08
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
16:58
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
16:58
EXPLAINERHow EU plans to bring Ukrainians back home and what exceptions might apply
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: