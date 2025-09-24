Zelenskyy on Trump stating that Ukraine can regain its territories: "I was surprised, but this is a positive signal"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described a social media post in which US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine could reclaim all its occupied territories as a very positive signal.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News

Details: Zelenskyy was asked if he had been surprised by this turn of events.

Advertisement:

Quote: "A little bit. I mean, I am sure in my people, in my army, and in the strengthening support from the United States. But President Trump was more positive in it, and he showed that he wants to support Ukraine to the very end. So we understand now that we are ready to finish this war as quickly as possible. He wants it, I want it, our people want it, but he [Trump – ed.] understands that Putin does not want it, and he [Trump – ed.] understands that he [Putin – ed.] is not winning, but he says to everybody that he will win."

More details: Zelenskyy added that he sees Trump's change of rhetoric as a very positive signal.

Quote: "And I see – yes, it was a bit of a surprise for me, you are right – I saw a very positive signal that Trump and America will be with us until the end of the war. We will see, but God bless, it will be so."

Background:

On 23 September, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly stated that Ukraine would be able to regain all its territories and "maybe even go further".

Up until then, Trump had repeatedly said that Ukraine would have to cede territory.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!