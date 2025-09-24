Trump admires Zelenskyy's bravery

US President Donald Trump has said he admires Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s bravery.

Source: White House on X (Twitter)

Quote: "He's a brave man, and he's putting up one hell of a fight."

Details: The White House tweeted this quote after Zelenskyy met with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"He's a brave man, and he's putting up one hell of a fight." - @POTUS with President @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/WHjpeXUqvc — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 23, 2025

Background: On 23 September, at a press conference after the meeting, Zelenskyy said he was pleased that Trump now trusts him more and has realised that the information coming from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has been false.

