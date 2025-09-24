All Sections
Trump admires Zelenskyy's bravery

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 24 September 2025, 11:05
Trump admires Zelenskyy's bravery
Trump. Photo: White House

US President Donald Trump has said he admires Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s bravery.

Source: White House on X (Twitter)

Quote: "He's a brave man, and he's putting up one hell of a fight."

Details: The White House tweeted this quote after Zelenskyy met with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Background: On 23 September, at a press conference after the meeting, Zelenskyy said he was pleased that Trump now trusts him more and has realised that the information coming from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has been false.

