All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians drop three bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast: 2 killed, 8 injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 24 September 2025, 15:27
Russians drop three bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast: 2 killed, 8 injured
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

On Wednesday 24 September, Russian forces dropped three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing at least two people and injuring eight. In addition, the Russians continue to bombard Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 10:25 on 24 September, Russian forces dropped three FAB-250 high-explosive aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka. The munitions hit residential areas.

Advertisement:

Near a house, two local residents aged 42 and 70 were killed.

In addition, eight civilians aged 39 to 94 were injured. They suffered mine-explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds, fractures and lacerations. All of them received medical assistance. According to the prosecutor’s office, some of the injured are in a moderate condition and some are in a severe condition.

At the scenes of the strikes, 16 houses and four apartment buildings, as well as a car, were damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 68-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack: the Russians targeted the Vasylivka district with FPV drones. The strike hit a house.

Additionally, Fedorov reported that an elderly couple – an 82-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman – were injured in a Russian FPV drone attack on the Polohy district. Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastwar crimesZaporizhzhia Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
Polish PM decodes Trump's remarks on Ukraine's chances to regain its territories
Ukrainian anti-corruption body: Security Service lying about reason for latest searches, it's president's petty revenge
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians execute civilian family and are holding their underage daughter hostage to advance further – video
Several people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts overnight – photos
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
19:48
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
19:42
Merz proposes using frozen Russian assets to issue loan to Ukraine
19:26
Rutte supports Trump's stance on NATO shooting down Russian aircraft "if necessary"
18:59
Newborn son of woman killed in 7 September Russian attack on Kyiv in critical condition
18:36
Ukraine to begin search and exhumation work in Poland
18:04
Russia strikes Chernihiv: 30,000 residents left without power
17:08
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
16:58
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
16:58
EXPLAINERHow EU plans to bring Ukrainians back home and what exceptions might apply
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: