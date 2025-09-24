Russians drop three bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast: 2 killed, 8 injured

On Wednesday 24 September, Russian forces dropped three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing at least two people and injuring eight. In addition, the Russians continue to bombard Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 10:25 on 24 September, Russian forces dropped three FAB-250 high-explosive aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka. The munitions hit residential areas.

Near a house, two local residents aged 42 and 70 were killed.

In addition, eight civilians aged 39 to 94 were injured. They suffered mine-explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds, fractures and lacerations. All of them received medical assistance. According to the prosecutor’s office, some of the injured are in a moderate condition and some are in a severe condition.

At the scenes of the strikes, 16 houses and four apartment buildings, as well as a car, were damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 68-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack: the Russians targeted the Vasylivka district with FPV drones. The strike hit a house.

Additionally, Fedorov reported that an elderly couple – an 82-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman – were injured in a Russian FPV drone attack on the Polohy district. Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance.

