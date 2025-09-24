Zelenskyy urges Europe in UN speech not to lose Moldova as it lost Georgia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Europe to increase its support for Moldova amid attempts by Russia to draw it into its sphere of influence.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking at the UN General Assembly’s high-level week in New York on Wednesday 24 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his speech, the president noted that Moldova is once again defending itself against interference from Russia, which is "trying to do to Moldova what Iran once did to Lebanon".

Zelenskyy said he believes the world’s response to the Kremlin’s actions is "again not enough".

Quote: "We have already lost Georgia in Europe. Human rights and the European nature of the state system are only shrinking there. Georgia is dependent on Russia. And for many, many years Belarus has also been moving towards dependence on Russia. Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova too."

Details: Zelenskyy said that the world "ignored the need to help Georgia" after Russia’s attack in 2008 and "missed the moment" when Belarus fell under Russian influence.

Quote: "For Europe, support in Moldova’s stability is not costly, but failing to do so would come at a much higher price. That’s why the EU needs to help Moldova now with funding and energy support, not just words or political gestures."

Background: Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for 28 September. Chişinău is anticipating unprecedented election interference in an attempt to bring pro-Russian forces to power.

