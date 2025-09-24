US state secretary and Russian foreign minister meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly

The meeting between the US and Russian delegations. Photo: Maria Zakharova

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have begun a meeting on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Source: European Pravda; Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova

Details: Zakharova posted two photos of the "meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries of Russia and the United States" on her Telegram channel without further comment.

According to Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, the meeting began without opening remarks from the delegations and is being held behind closed doors.

Background:

Rubio has spoken with Lavrov several times on the phone since the Trump administration took office.

In July 2025, Rubio and Lavrov also met on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Malaysia. Their bilateral meeting lasted about an hour.

