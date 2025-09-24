All Sections
US state secretary and Russian foreign minister meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 24 September 2025, 20:15
US state secretary and Russian foreign minister meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly
The meeting between the US and Russian delegations. Photo: Maria Zakharova

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have begun a meeting on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Source: European Pravda; Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova 

Details: Zakharova posted two photos of the "meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries of Russia and the United States" on her Telegram channel without further comment.

According to Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, the meeting began without opening remarks from the delegations and is being held behind closed doors.

Background:

  • Rubio has spoken with Lavrov several times on the phone since the Trump administration took office. 
  • In July 2025, Rubio and Lavrov also met on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Malaysia. Their bilateral meeting lasted about an hour.

