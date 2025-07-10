All Sections
US secretary of state after meeting with Russia's foreign minister: Russia proposed new approach to war

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 10 July 2025, 15:45
Rubio and Lavrov. Photo: Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov proposed a "new and different approach" to the Russo-Ukrainian war during their meeting.

Source: Rubio on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, as cited by Sky News and reported by European Pravda

Details: Rubio said he had a "frank, important conversation" with Lavrov and stressed that Washington "needs to see a roadmap" for how the war in Ukraine can be brought to an end.

He noted that Russia presented a "new and a different approach" during today’s talks, without specifying what it entails.

"I wouldn't characterise it as something that guarantees peace, but it's a concept I will take back to the president today," Rubio said.

He noted that US President Donald Trump is disappointed that the Russian side has not shown "more flexibility" on Ukraine.

"We understand these things take time and patience, but we're frustrated [that] more progress hasn't been made," he added.

Background:

