US state secretary relays Trump's call for peace to Russian foreign minister

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 24 September 2025, 21:12
US state secretary relays Trump's call for peace to Russian foreign minister
Marco Rubio and Sergei Lavrov. Photo: TASS

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday 24 September, conveyed President Donald Trump’s call for Moscow to take the necessary steps towards a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Source: press service for US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting with Lavrov, Rubio "reiterated President Trump’s call for the killing to stop and the need for Moscow to take meaningful steps towards a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war".

Background: 

