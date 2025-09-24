US state secretary relays Trump's call for peace to Russian foreign minister
Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 21:12
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday 24 September, conveyed President Donald Trump’s call for Moscow to take the necessary steps towards a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.
Source: press service for US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda
Details: During the meeting with Lavrov, Rubio "reiterated President Trump’s call for the killing to stop and the need for Moscow to take meaningful steps towards a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war".
Advertisement:
Background:
- The meeting between the Russian and US foreign ministers took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session behind closed doors and lasted less than an hour.
- The talks followed an unexpected shift in rhetoric from Trump, who recently suggested that Ukraine may be able to regain the territories seized by Russia.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!