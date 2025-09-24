US state secretary relays Trump's call for peace to Russian foreign minister

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday 24 September, conveyed President Donald Trump’s call for Moscow to take the necessary steps towards a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Source: press service for US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting with Lavrov, Rubio "reiterated President Trump’s call for the killing to stop and the need for Moscow to take meaningful steps towards a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war".

Advertisement:

Background:

The meeting between the Russian and US foreign ministers took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session behind closed doors and lasted less than an hour.

The talks followed an unexpected shift in rhetoric from Trump, who recently suggested that Ukraine may be able to regain the territories seized by Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!