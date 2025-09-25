Airport in Denmark suspends operations due to drones in airspace

Aalborg airport in Denmark suspended operations on the night of 24-25 September due to drones in its airspace.

Source: Reuters; Danish television news channel TV 2

Details: Denmark’s national police stated that the drones had followed a pattern similar to the incidents that had halted flights at Copenhagen airport for four hours a few days earlier.

Police added that the drones had also affected the country’s military, since Aalborg airport is used as a military base.

Quote from Reuters: "Northern Jutland police told reporters ‘more than one drone’ had been sighted near Aalborg airport and they were flying with lights on.

The drones were first seen at about 21:44 on Wednesday, according to police, and remained in the airspace until 00:54 on Thursday."

Details: "It is too early to say what the goal of the drones is and who is the actor behind," a police official said.

Police added that they are conducting further investigations on site and that there was no danger to passengers at the airport or local residents.

Three flights were diverted to other airports.

Update: North Jutland Police did not shoot down the drones over Aalborg, according to Chief Inspector Jesper Bøjgaard Madsen.

Madsen said they had been unable to shoot down the drones, which had flown over a vast area for several hours. He added that the operators had not yet been detained, but that the next step would obviously be to review all the evidence and observations they had collected.

An airport spokesperson said the airspace over Aalborg has been reopened and that all scheduled flights will operate in the morning.

Background: On the evening of 22 September, the airspace over the capitals of Denmark and Norway was violated by unidentified drones, leading to the complete closure of airports in Copenhagen and Oslo.

