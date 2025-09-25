All Sections
Polish president announces "possible" meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 25 September 2025, 03:48
Karol Nawrocki. Photo: Getty Images

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has announced that he may visit Kyiv, though he did not specify when.

Source: Nawrocki in response to journalists' questions during a press conference in New York, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "Of course, a meeting with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv is possible during this busy phase of my diplomatic activity. I am concluding the first month of meetings in Europe and worldwide. It is natural that I will meet with President Zelenskyy."

Details: Nawrocki noted that he had had a "brief conversation" with Zelenskyy in New York, during which the presidents had exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and Europe.

Background

