Polish president announces "possible" meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has announced that he may visit Kyiv, though he did not specify when.

Source: Nawrocki in response to journalists' questions during a press conference in New York, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "Of course, a meeting with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv is possible during this busy phase of my diplomatic activity. I am concluding the first month of meetings in Europe and worldwide. It is natural that I will meet with President Zelenskyy."

Details: Nawrocki noted that he had had a "brief conversation" with Zelenskyy in New York, during which the presidents had exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and Europe.

Background:

Nawrocki has refused to sign an amendment to a bill that envisaged additional support for Ukrainian citizens who have fled the war.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski criticised Nawrocki's 25 August decision to veto a law concerning assistance to Ukrainians who have fled the war.

