Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 940 soldiers killed and wounded and 38 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,105,490 (+940) military personnel

military personnel 11,201 (+0) tanks

23,287 (+2) armoured combat vehicles

armoured combat vehicles 33,133 (+38) artillery systems

artillery systems 1,501 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems

multiple-launch rocket systems 1,222 (+4) air defence systems

air defence systems 427 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft

fixed-wing aircraft 345 (+0) helicopters

63,235 (+415) operational-tactical UAVs

operational-tactical UAVs 3,747 (+0) cruise missiles

28 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarine

62,736 (+120) vehicles and fuel tankers

vehicles and fuel tankers 3,975 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

