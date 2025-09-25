All Sections
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 September 2025, 07:38
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 940 soldiers killed and wounded and 38 artillery systems over the past day.   

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,105,490 (+940) military personnel
  • 11,201 (+0) tanks
  • 23,287 (+2) armoured combat vehicles
  • 33,133 (+38) artillery systems
  • 1,501 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 1,222 (+4) air defence systems
  • 427 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 345 (+0) helicopters
  • 63,235 (+415) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 3,747 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats
  • 1 (+0) submarine
  • 62,736 (+120) vehicles and fuel tankers
  • 3,975 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

