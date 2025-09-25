All Sections
Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 September 2025, 08:30
Russians hit municipal business in Kharkiv Oblast: man killed – photos
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person has been killed in a Russian drone strike on a municipal business in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 24-25 September.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian forces conducted an overnight drone strike on premises belonging to a municipal business in the frontline village of Prykolotne in the Vilkhivka hromada in the Kupiansk district. The attack caused destruction and a fire in the office building. Sadly, a 59-year-old man was killed." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Fire at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Ten firefighters and three fire appliances were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

 
Fire at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

