Russians hit municipal business in Kharkiv Oblast: man killed – photos

One person has been killed in a Russian drone strike on a municipal business in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 24-25 September.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian forces conducted an overnight drone strike on premises belonging to a municipal business in the frontline village of Prykolotne in the Vilkhivka hromada in the Kupiansk district. The attack caused destruction and a fire in the office building. Sadly, a 59-year-old man was killed." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Fire at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Ten firefighters and three fire appliances were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Fire at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!