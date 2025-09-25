US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft

Four Russian military aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on 24 September, prompting the US to scramble its own aircraft to escort them.

Source: North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), as reported by European Pravda

Details: NORAD reported that it had detected and tracked two Russian Tu-95 bombers and two Su-35 fighter jets operating within the Alaskan ADIZ.

"NORAD responded with an E-3, four F-16s, and four KC-135 tankers to positively identify and intercept in the Alaskan ADIZ," the statement said.

The command reported that the Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter US or Canadian sovereign airspace.

"This Russian activity in the Alaskan ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat," NORAD stated.

Background:

The incursion occurred about a month after a similar incident in which US jets were also scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft in the same zone.

Last week, three Russian MiG-31 military aircraft violated Estonian airspace, sparking a NATO discussion on the appropriate response to such incidents.

