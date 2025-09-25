All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 25 September 2025, 17:08
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
An F-22. Photo: Getty Images

Four Russian military aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on 24 September, prompting the US to scramble its own aircraft to escort them.

Source: North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), as reported by European Pravda

Details: NORAD reported that it had detected and tracked two Russian Tu-95 bombers and two Su-35 fighter jets operating within the Alaskan ADIZ.

Advertisement:

"NORAD responded with an E-3, four F-16s, and four KC-135 tankers to positively identify and intercept in the Alaskan ADIZ," the statement said.

The command reported that the Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter US or Canadian sovereign airspace.

"This Russian activity in the Alaskan ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat," NORAD stated.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAaircraftRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
USA
WSJ reveals why Trump shifted his rhetoric on Ukraine
US state secretary relays Trump's call for peace to Russian foreign minister
US state secretary and Russian foreign minister meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: