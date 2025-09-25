Von der Leyen considers possibility of downing Russian aircraft entering NATO airspace
Thursday, 25 September 2025, 07:56
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has not ruled out the possibility that Russian aircraft irresponsibly entering the airspace of European states could be shot down.
Source: European Pravda, citing an interview with von der Leyen on CNN
Quote: "My opinion is we have to defend every square centimetre [of] territory, and that means if there’s an intrusion in the airspace, after warning, after being very clear, of course, the option of shooting down a fighter jet that is intruding our airspace is on the table."
Advertisement:
Background:
- On 19 September, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.
- US President Donald Trump believes that NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft that violate its airspace.
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said NATO would determine whether to use force against Russian aircraft or drones violating its airspace based on real-time intelligence about the level of threat they may pose.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!