Von der Leyen considers possibility of downing Russian aircraft entering NATO airspace

Mariya Yemets, Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 September 2025, 07:56
Von der Leyen considers possibility of downing Russian aircraft entering NATO airspace

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has not ruled out the possibility that Russian aircraft irresponsibly entering the airspace of European states could be shot down.

Source: European Pravda, citing an interview with von der Leyen on CNN

Quote: "My opinion is we have to defend every square centimetre [of] territory, and that means if there’s an intrusion in the airspace, after warning, after being very clear, of course, the option of shooting down a fighter jet that is intruding our airspace is on the table."

Background

