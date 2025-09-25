All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 25 September 2025, 19:49
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
Photo: Magyar

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces struck three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast on the night of 24-25 September.

Source: Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces

Details: The affected facilities include the gas distribution stations in the settlements of Shchastia, Severodonetsk and Novopskov.

Advertisement:

"The 14th Regiment's Birds of the Unmanned Systems Forces completed a mission on the night of 24-25 September 2025," Brovdi reported.

 
Photo: Magyar
 
Photo: Magyar

The gas distribution station in Shchastia is the main gas supply point for the Luhansk Thermal Power Plant, which has now been forced to switch to coal operations.

The Severodonetsk gas distribution station is described as critically important for the chemical industry, supplying gas to the Severodonetsk Azot chemical plant.

Magyar also hinted at related events in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Luhansk Oblastoccupationgas
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
Luhansk Oblast
Russian forces advance in three oblasts — DeepState
Nearly 100 militarised classes created in schools of occupied Luhansk Oblast
Russian soldiers involved in Bucha 2022 killings killed in Luhansk Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: