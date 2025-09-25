Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces struck three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast on the night of 24-25 September.

Source: Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces

Details: The affected facilities include the gas distribution stations in the settlements of Shchastia, Severodonetsk and Novopskov.

"The 14th Regiment's Birds of the Unmanned Systems Forces completed a mission on the night of 24-25 September 2025," Brovdi reported.

The gas distribution station in Shchastia is the main gas supply point for the Luhansk Thermal Power Plant, which has now been forced to switch to coal operations.

The Severodonetsk gas distribution station is described as critically important for the chemical industry, supplying gas to the Severodonetsk Azot chemical plant.

Magyar also hinted at related events in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

