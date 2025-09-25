All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Olena Zelenska meets Melania Trump in US – photo

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 25 September 2025, 20:05
Olena Zelenska meets Melania Trump in US – photo
Olena Zelenska and Melania Trump. Photo: Olena Zelenska on social media

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has met with US First Lady Melania Trump and thanked her for her attention to the issue of Ukrainian children who have been abducted by the Russians.

Source: Zelenska on X (Twitter)

Quote: "I had a meeting with the First Lady of the USA, Melania Trump. We discussed our shared values, foremost among them the protection of children and their childhood.

Advertisement:

I thanked Mrs Melania for her support of Ukraine, particularly for her attention to children who have become victims of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine – including her letter urging Putin to secure peace for children.

I greatly value her open-heartedness on this issue, as well as her commitment to the well-being of children around the world...

I am sincerely grateful to Melania Trump for today’s meeting and look forward to further cooperation to protect what is most precious in the world – our children. For today, their protection is not just a collective endeavour but a shared responsibility for our future."

 
Olena Zelenska and Melania Tramp.
Photo: Olena Zelenska on Social media

Details: Zelenska added that she believes in the impact of soft power: "In humanity, empathy, and the ability to change reality for the better". She said she is confident that together, they can help all children who need support.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkrainechildrenoccupation
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
USA
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
WSJ reveals why Trump shifted his rhetoric on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: