Olena Zelenska meets Melania Trump in US – photo

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has met with US First Lady Melania Trump and thanked her for her attention to the issue of Ukrainian children who have been abducted by the Russians.

Quote: "I had a meeting with the First Lady of the USA, Melania Trump. We discussed our shared values, foremost among them the protection of children and their childhood.

I thanked Mrs Melania for her support of Ukraine, particularly for her attention to children who have become victims of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine – including her letter urging Putin to secure peace for children.

I greatly value her open-heartedness on this issue, as well as her commitment to the well-being of children around the world...

I am sincerely grateful to Melania Trump for today’s meeting and look forward to further cooperation to protect what is most precious in the world – our children. For today, their protection is not just a collective endeavour but a shared responsibility for our future."

Olena Zelenska and Melania Tramp. Photo: Olena Zelenska on Social media

Details: Zelenska added that she believes in the impact of soft power: "In humanity, empathy, and the ability to change reality for the better". She said she is confident that together, they can help all children who need support.

