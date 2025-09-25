Hungarian fighter jets intercept five Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea – photos

Two Hungarian Gripen fighter jets intercepted five Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Thursday 25 September.

Source: NATO Air Command on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intercepted aircraft included Russian Su-30 and Su-35 fighters, as well as three MiG-31 jets. They flew over the Baltic Sea near Latvian airspace.

Hungarian Gripens took off from Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania to intercept the Russian jets.

Quote: "Hungary demonstrates the Alliance’s commitment to protecting and safeguarding the Baltics and the eastern flank."

Two 🇭🇺 Gripen fighters on @NATO Baltic #AirPolicing scrambled on 25 Sep from Siauliai 🇱🇹 in response to a 🇷🇺 Su-30, Su-35 and 3x MiG-31 flying close to 🇱🇻 airspace



🇭🇺 demonstrates the Alliance’s commitment to protecting and safeguarding the Baltics and the eastern flank pic.twitter.com/EMG035s0qm — NATO Air Command (@NATO_AIRCOM) September 25, 2025

Background:

In a related incident, four Russian military aircraft were detected on 24 September in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone, prompting the US Air Force to scramble jets for escort.

Last week, three Russian MiG-31 military aircraft violated Estonian airspace, sparking a NATO discussion on the appropriate response to such incidents.

