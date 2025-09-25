Hungarian fighter jets intercept five Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea – photos
Two Hungarian Gripen fighter jets intercepted five Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Thursday 25 September.
Source: NATO Air Command on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: The intercepted aircraft included Russian Su-30 and Su-35 fighters, as well as three MiG-31 jets. They flew over the Baltic Sea near Latvian airspace.
Hungarian Gripens took off from Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania to intercept the Russian jets.
Quote: "Hungary demonstrates the Alliance’s commitment to protecting and safeguarding the Baltics and the eastern flank."
Two 🇭🇺 Gripen fighters on @NATO Baltic #AirPolicing scrambled on 25 Sep from Siauliai 🇱🇹 in response to a 🇷🇺 Su-30, Su-35 and 3x MiG-31 flying close to 🇱🇻 airspace— NATO Air Command (@NATO_AIRCOM) September 25, 2025
🇭🇺 demonstrates the Alliance’s commitment to protecting and safeguarding the Baltics and the eastern flank pic.twitter.com/EMG035s0qm
Background:
- In a related incident, four Russian military aircraft were detected on 24 September in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone, prompting the US Air Force to scramble jets for escort.
- Last week, three Russian MiG-31 military aircraft violated Estonian airspace, sparking a NATO discussion on the appropriate response to such incidents.
