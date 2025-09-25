All Sections
Hungarian fighter jets intercept five Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea – photos

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 25 September 2025, 20:24
Photo: NATO Air Command

Two Hungarian Gripen fighter jets intercepted five Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Thursday 25 September.

Source: NATO Air Command on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intercepted aircraft included Russian Su-30 and Su-35 fighters, as well as three MiG-31 jets. They flew over the Baltic Sea near Latvian airspace.

Hungarian Gripens took off from Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania to intercept the Russian jets.

Quote: "Hungary demonstrates the Alliance’s commitment to protecting and safeguarding the Baltics and the eastern flank."

Background:

