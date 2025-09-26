Russian drone hits gas service vehicle in Sumy Oblast, completely destroying it – photos

Russian forces have attacked a gas service vehicle with a drone while it was inspecting an area damaged by the previous aerial attack on Sumy Oblast.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Telegram

Details: Hryhorov said that the Russians had dropped guided bombs on residential buildings in the Stetskivka district in Sumy Oblast at around 04:00. No casualties were recorded but around 10 houses were damaged.

Quote: "After 07:00, a Russian drone attacked a gas service vehicle that had arrived to inspect the area following the airstrike. The workers heard the drone approaching and managed to take cover so they were not affected. However, the vehicle was completely destroyed."

Damaged building. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Hryhorov noted that the Russians are deliberately targeting civilians and emergency service workers.

