Ukraine's commander-in-chief announces creation of new branch in Air Force

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that a new branch is being created within the Air Force – one for unmanned air defence systems.

Details: Syrskyi in a conversation with journalists, as quoted by Interfax‑Ukraine

Quote: "The protection of civilians and the protection of critical facilities and infrastructure from enemy air attacks is the top priority for the government, the president and the defence forces. To address this issue, alongside increasing the number of air defence systems, we are also developing other areas that provide efficiency in the fight against enemy air attacks. We are already in the process of creating a new branch of the Air Force – unmanned air defence systems."

Details: Syrskyi was referring to interceptor drones, including foreign‑made models which, as he said, have high success rates against Shahed attack drones – they destroy 70% or more.

Syrskyi said units equipped with these interceptor drones are being created and expanded, together with the command structures that will manage them.

The commander‑in‑chief added that other areas are also being developed. In particular, the number of combat helicopters – which also show high effectiveness against drones – is being increased as well.

"Depending on the weather, our helicopters sometimes shoot down up to 40% of drones in their range. So we are scaling up this field too. These helicopters need to be fitted with specialised systems that allow them to detect the enemy – day and night, in various weather conditions, in thermal‑vision and infrared modes," Syrskyi said.

According to the general, light‑aircraft with machine‑gun mountings have also "demonstrated their effectiveness against Shaheds". "We are exploring the acquisition of specialised light aircraft for this purpose," he added.

Work continues to increase both the quantity and quality of electronic warfare capabilities.

Quote: "Our task is to ensure three‑ to fourfold overlapping coverage for facilities (along with EW measures). Everything available to expand our radar field we use, and we integrate everything into a single system. We have automated command systems. Interception lines are being created. In particular, drones are now getting intercepted at the first line, as soon as they cross the line of contact."

