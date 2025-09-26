Russians spotted in Kupiansk centre as they continue infiltrating city – DeepState

Russian forces are gradually increasing their presence in the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, DeepState analysts have reported.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: DeepState reported that Russian soldiers have been spotted in the city centre and near the Yuvileinyi residential area. An expansion of what is known as the grey zone has been highlighted on DeepState's interactive map of hostilities.

The analysts noted that Ukrainian forces have managed to prevent the Russians from using the so-called pipe crossing, forcing the Russians once again to move across the river and through forest belts. This has reduced the intensity of infiltration; however, the Russians have still managed to amass sufficient forces to conduct assault operations and reconnaissance and sabotage activities.

Quote: "Our data indicates that the defence forces have indeed managed to stop, for now, the enemy’s ability to use the pipe, so the enemy has returned to its old method of moving across the river and forest strips, from where they seep into the city – though in smaller numbers, since the pipe had a higher ‘throughput’. However, it should be noted that, unfortunately, during this time, the Russians have managed to build up their numbers enough to carry out assault actions, infiltration and reconnaissance and sabotage operations."

Details: In addition, Russian infantry is being supported by drones and mortars, which are striking Ukrainian positions, particularly on the outskirts of Kupiansk.

The analysts add that the Russians continue to use civilian clothing to infiltrate the city and conduct reconnaissance. This complicates the defence and mop-up process, as Russian troops often try to "walk around and observe" to assess the situation and the distribution of forces.

Background: Earlier, Andrii Besedin, Head of Kupiansk City Military Administration, said on the national joint 24/7 newscast that a counter-sabotage operation is under way in Kupiansk, while Russian occupying forces continue pounding the city with all available weaponry.

