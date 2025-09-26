Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine

The Hungarian Defence Ministry has claimed that it is not involved in the launch of drones towards Ukraine, which was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday 26 September.

Source: Hungarian Ministry of Defence in a comment to Hungarian news portal Telex, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Hungarian Defence Ministry claimed that "a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that there was a Hungarian military drone on the territory of Ukraine does not correspond to reality".

Quote: "Hungarian forces have not carried out and have not received orders regarding any flight of a drone on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border, which was reported by the media. We have also not received reports about such an incident from the Ukrainian side, although we are in constant contact with them."

Details: The Hungarian Defence Ministry also pointed out that the NATO military exercise Adaptive Hussars 2025 is taking place in the country until mid-October.

"Not only our NATO allies, but also the Ukrainian side, are being constantly briefed on the exercise," the ministry said.

On 26 September, Zelenskyy said that Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, had reported on incidents involving drones along the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

Commenting on Zelenskyy’s report about drones that may have entered Ukraine from Hungary, Szijjártó said that "Zelenskyy is becoming obsessed with anti-Hungarian sentiment" and "is seeing ghosts".

In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X (Twitter) that "we are starting to see a lot of things, Peter, including your government's hypocrisy and moral degradation, open and covert work against Ukraine and the rest of Europe, serving as a Kremlin lackey".

