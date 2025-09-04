All Sections
Trump says Putin and Zelenskyy aren't ready to talk yet, but "something is going to happen"

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukThursday, 4 September 2025, 08:31
Trump says Putin and Zelenskyy aren't ready to talk yet, but something is going to happen
Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

US President Donald Trump has said he still wants to help Kyiv and Moscow reach a peace deal and has once again announced that "something is going to happen", despite uncertainty over the prospects of direct talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump in an interview with CBS News

Quote: "Frankly, the Russia one, I thought, would have been on the easier side of the ones I've stopped, but it seems to be something that's a little bit more difficult than some of the others."

Details: Trump added that he is closely following how Zelenskyy and Putin are behaving at the moment.

"I've been watching it, I've been seeing it, and I've been talking about it with President Putin and President Zelenskyy. Something is going to happen, but they are not ready yet. But something is going to happen. We are going to get it done," he said. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

The US president stated that he will continue to push for a peace agreement despite the bloody fighting and Russian strikes on the civilian population.

Trump explained that his approach to many diplomatic talks is to bring leaders together in one room and force them to strike a deal in real time, often under his guidance, without dismissing any possibility until it happens. He stressed that such an approach requires patience.

When asked whether he sometimes has to "wait things out", Trump replied: "Well, you have to do that."

"We've had some very good days, fortunately, and once I get them in a room together, or get them at least speaking together, they seem to work out. We've saved millions of lives," he believes.

Background:

TrumpRussiaUkrainenegotiations
Trump
