Russians attack Ukraine with 112 drones overnight, 28 strikes recorded

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa on the night of 3-4 September. Photo: State Emergency Service

Russian forces have launched 112 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on Ukraine since the evening of 3 September. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 84 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence units had shot down or jammed 84 enemy Shahed drones and various types of decoy UAVs over the country’s north, south and east. There were 28 drone strikes recorded across 17 locations and debris from those downed fell in 5 locations."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians launched the drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as from Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Air Force noted that the attack had been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets, UAV units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!