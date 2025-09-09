All Sections
IAEA reports "serious safety risks" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 9 September 2025, 00:26
IAEA reports serious safety risks at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has reported that six of the seven power transmission lines of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have been compromised, leaving only one functioning line outside the site, which poses serious safety risks.

Source: the IAEA website citing Grossi at a meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors in Vienna; Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Grossi: "Only one off-site power line remains, posing serious safety risks."

Details: Grossi said all six reactors are in cold shutdown and none of them can be safely restarted under current conditions: "The cooling pond level has dropped to 13.4 m, nearing the 12.0 m threshold below which cooling systems fail."

He added that measures for isolating the intake channel provide short-term relief, but a long-term solution is required, such as the construction of a pumping station.

Quote from Grossi: "Ongoing military activity, including attacks very close to the ZNPP site, are deeply concerning, adding stress and risk."

Background:

